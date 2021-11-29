JR East conducts mock attack following violent incidents on trains

Newsfrom Japan

East Japan Railway Co. conducted a mock attack Monday on a bullet train in northeastern Japan to prepare staff for a possible incident like those seen recently on trains in Tokyo. The simulated incident was attended by JR East's Sendai branch and local police. It involved a woman acting as an assailant who slashed a passenger and started a fire with a lighter after spraying liquid around the carriage. An actual train car was used in the exercise conducted at Shiroishi-Zao station in Miyagi Prefecture. JR East employees evacuated passengers, helped those who were injured and restrained the atta...