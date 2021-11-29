Basketball: Watanabe makes home debut for Raptors in loss to Celtics

Newsfrom Japan

Yuta Watanabe played his first home game of the season Sunday for the Toronto Raptors, scoring three points off the bench in a 109-97 loss to the Boston Celtics. The 27-year-old forward made a late start to the season in a road win over the Memphis Grizzlies last Wednesday after straining his left calf during the preseason. He made a big defensive play upon entering the game at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, drawing an offensive foul against Celtics wing Jaylen Brown on a drive to the basket midway through the opening quarter. The Japan national team star also grabbed a pair of rebounds and dishe...