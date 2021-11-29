Malaysia proposes reviving scrapped high-speed rail project

Newsfrom Japan

Malaysia has proposed reviving talks with Singapore on a high-speed rail project that was abandoned earlier this year, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Monday. Lee said he discussed the Singapore-Kuala Lumpur high-speed rail project with his visiting Malaysian counterpart, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who "suggested reviving discussions" on it. In response, he said, he noted that "Singapore and Malaysia had previously reached agreement to terminate the HSR project and this has been amicably settled and closed." Nevertheless, he said, "Singapore is open to fresh proposals from Malaysia on ...