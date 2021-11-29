Soccer: Japan to face Uzbekistan ahead of next World Cup qualifiers

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will warm up for their next World Cup qualifying matches with an international friendly against Uzbekistan at Saitama Stadium on Jan. 21, the Japan Football Association said Monday. Currently second in Group B in the final Asian World Cup qualifying stage, Hajime Moriyasu's men will host China on Jan. 27 and leaders Saudi Arabia on Feb. 1. The Samurai Blue are 26th in the FIFA rankings, while Uzbekistan, who did not reach the final qualifying round, are 84th. Japan have won seven, drawn three and lost one of the 11 previous meetings between the two countries. The top two teams from each ...