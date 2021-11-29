Singapore, Malaysia reopen land border after 1 year, 8 months

Newsfrom Japan

Singapore and Malaysia on Monday reopened their land border after a year and eight months since it had been closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic that started early last year. For crossing the reopened border, travelers need to be fully vaccinated and they also must test negative for the novel coronavirus two days before departure, the two countries said. The restart of the cross-border transfer comes, however, amid growing concerns over the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which was first reported to the World Health Organization by South Africa last week. The 1.05 kilometer Causewa...