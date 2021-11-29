BOJ chief says he does not view tackling climate change as "cost"

Newsfrom Japan

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Monday that addressing climate change should not be taken as a "cost" as decarbonization efforts can spur innovations and create industries and jobs. Speaking at a financial forum, Kuroda stressed the importance of the financial sector providing support to industries making efforts toward decarbonization, a goal he said is expected to take considerable time. "In promoting decarbonization of the economy as a whole, it is important to provide stable support for structural change in sectors and industries where decarbonization will be difficult to achie...