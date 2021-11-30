Japan crown prince made decision to forgo daughter's marriage rites

Newsfrom Japan

Crown Prince Fumihito, the younger brother of Emperor Naruhito, said that he made the "judgement call" to forgo traditional ceremonies for the wedding of his eldest daughter Mako Komuro due to public unease over a money dispute involving her husband's family. The crown prince told a press conference in Tokyo ahead of his 56th birthday on Tuesday that as a result "it gave the impression that the events and ceremonies of the imperial family are extremely trivial." On Oct. 26, his elder daughter married her commoner boyfriend Kei Komuro, the union coming more than four years after their relations...