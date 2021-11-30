U.S. bans entry of travelers from South Africa, 7 nearby nations

The United States on Monday implemented a ban on the entry of foreign travelers from eight countries in southern Africa amid growing concerns over a new variant of the coronavirus that was initially detected in South Africa. President Joe Biden asked the nation not to panic over the new Omicron variant, noting that existing COVID-19 vaccines are believed to provide "at least some protection" against it, while encouraging people to get vaccinated or receive a booster shot if fully vaccinated more than six months ago. "We do not yet believe that additional measures will be needed. But so that we...
