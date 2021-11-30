U.N. concerned about isolating African nations over Omicron variant

Newsfrom Japan

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday expressed concern over the possible impacts of travel restrictions imposed against nations in southern Africa by some countries aiming to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus. "I am now deeply concerned about the isolation of southern African countries due to new COVID-19 travel restrictions," Guterres said in a statement, while praising South Africa for quickly identifying and reporting the emergence of the new variant. His statement comes as some countries scramble to tighten border controls, with Japan banning f...