Japan's Oct. industrial output rises 1.1% on month

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's industrial output in October rose 1.1 percent from the previous month, government data showed Tuesday. The seasonally adjusted index of production at factories and mines stood at 90.5 against the 2015 base of 100, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a preliminary report. The index of industrial shipments increased 2.0 percent to 88.3 while that of inventories was up 0.8 percent at 98.9. Based on a poll of manufacturers, the ministry expects output to grow 9.0 percent in November and gain 2.1 percent in December.