Baseball: Ohtani wins Edgar Martinez positional award at DH

Los Angeles Angels slugger Shohei Ohtani's standing as a top designated hitter was further cemented on Monday, when he was named the winner of the Edgar Martinez Outstanding DH Award by Major League Baseball. It is the first time a Japanese player has won the award, given each year to the best DH in baseball. It was established in 1973 as the Designated Hitter of the Year Award and renamed in Martinez's honor in 2004. Ohtani won the award after a stellar offensive season spent almost exclusively at the DH position, giving baseball fans a two-way pitching and slugging performance that the game ...