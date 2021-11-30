Tokyo stocks rise in morning on dip-buying, Wall Street gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Tuesday morning, lifted by overnight gains on Wall Street and investors scooping up battered shares after the Nikkei index closed the previous day at its lowest level since mid-October. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average climbed 214.99 points, or 0.76 percent, from Monday to 28,498.91. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 20.66 points, or 1.06 percent, at 1,969.14. Gainers were led by land transportation, mining and farm and fishery issues.