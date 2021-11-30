Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo sets up subsidiary in Singapore

Newsfrom Japan

Major Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo Co. has established a wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore to expand its overseas development base for pharmaceutical products. The company said the subsidiary, Daiichi Sankyo Singapore Pte. Ltd., was formed last Wednesday as its first drug development arm in Southeast Asia. It also engages in sales -- the core operation for the Tokyo-based firm's other two units in the region located in Thailand and Vietnam. Daiichi Sankyo also announced that it launched two other wholly owned overseas units -- Daiichi Sankyo Pharma Canada Ltd. on Oct. 25 and Daiichi Sa...