Japanese drugmaker Shionogi mulls developing vaccine for Omicron

Japanese pharmaceutical firm Shionogi & Co. is considering developing a vaccine for the new Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus, one of its officials said Tuesday. The Osaka-based firm official said Shionogi has already started preparations for manufacturing active ingredients that will be used as a base to develop the vaccine for the Omicron strain, which may be highly transmissible or pose an increased risk of reinfection to people who have previously caught the coronavirus. Concerns are growing over the Omicron variant with a large number of mutations, which was first reported to the W...