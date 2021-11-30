Record low amount of food wasted in Japan in FY 2019

Newsfrom Japan

The amount of still-edible food discarded in Japan fell for a fourth straight year in fiscal 2019 to reach a record low of an estimated 5.7 million tons as efforts to reduce waste ramped up, the government said Tuesday. The figure, which fell 300,000 tons from the previous year, was the smallest since comparable data became available in fiscal 2012 and came under 6 million tons for the first time, it said. Both households and businesses such as eateries and convenience stores reduced food waste by 150,000 tons, respectively, with households falling to 2.61 million tons and that from business o...