Soccer: Nadeshiko Japan held to stalemate by 2nd-string Netherlands

Newsfrom Japan

Japan captain Saki Kumagai was critical of her team's performance Monday following their scoreless draw against the Netherlands in an international friendly. Nadeshiko Japan could not capitalize after creating several chances against a virtually second-string Dutch side, putting just one shot on target at ADO Den Haag Stadium. The Asian champions are now scoreless in two games under new manager Futoshi Ikeda, following a 2-0 loss to Iceland in his debut on Thursday. Kumagai, who did not play against Iceland, said a team with aspirations of returning to the pinnacle of women's soccer needed to ...