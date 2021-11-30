FOCUS: Kishida taking no chances as Japan closes border over Omicron

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been quick to tighten Japan's border control over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, imposing a ban on new entries by all foreign visitors from Tuesday. For Kishida, who took office on Oct. 4 amid a lull in COVID-19 cases in Japan, the new variant is his first major test of leadership and he is not taking any risks by emulating his predecessor Yoshihide Suga, who was forced to resign amid criticism over his slow response and focus on economic activities. "I am ready to face criticism that I am being too cautious," Kishida told reporters Monday, apparently ...