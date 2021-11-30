Tokyo stocks extend loss to 3 days on new COVID variant woes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell for the third straight session Tuesday, with the Nikkei index ending at an almost two-month low, on renewed concern over the effectiveness of existing vaccines for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 462.16 points, or 1.63 percent, from Monday at 27,821.76, its lowest closing level since Oct. 7. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 20.13 points, or 1.03 percent, lower at 1,928.35. Decliners were led by iron and steel, pharmaceutical and nonferrous metal issues.