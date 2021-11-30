Baseball: SoftBank's record-holding closer Sarfate retires

Newsfrom Japan

The SoftBank Hawks announced the retirement Tuesday of closer Dennis Sarfate, who holds the Nippon Professional Baseball single-season record for saves with 54 in 2017. The 40-year-old right-hander, who is fifth all-time in NPB with 234 career saves, had not pitched for the Pacific League club's first team since undergoing right groin surgery in April 2018. He had been rehabilitating in his native United States after going under the knife again in October last year. "Today I have announced that I will retire from baseball. I never thought it would end the way it did, but what a ride it was," t...