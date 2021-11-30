Chronology of major events related to Omicron coronavirus variant

Newsfrom Japan

The following is a chronology of major events related to the Omicron coronavirus variant. Nov. 24, 2021 -- South Africa reports new coronavirus variant to World Health Organization. Nov. 25 -- South Africa announces it has confirmed new variant. The strain is also detected in neighboring Botswana as well as Hong Kong. Britain suspends flights from six southern African countries. Nov. 26 -- WHO names the variant Omicron, designates it a "variant of concern." Japan decides to tighten restrictions on travelers from South Africa and five nearby countries. Belgium announces Omicron infection case, ...