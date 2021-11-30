S. Korea resumes tours at Panmunjeom border village

Newsfrom Japan

South Korea on Tuesday resumed tours of the Panmunjeom border village inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, after they were suspended in early July due to the coronavirus pandemic. The resumption comes after the South Korean government eased virus curbs in early November as part of its "living with COVID-19" policy, but the country has since seen a surge in daily new cases. The Unification Ministry has said each tour will consist of fewer people than before, or a total of 20 people, and that participants must either be fully vaccinated or test negative for the virus within t...