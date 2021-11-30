Japan recession lasted for 19 months through May 2020: gov't panel

Japan's latest recession lasted for 19 months through May last year when the economy was experiencing the worst slump on record due to the initial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, a government panel concluded Tuesday. A Cabinet Office panel of economists, which retrospectively determines the length of an economic growth and contraction, said in its provisional assessment that the latest shrinkage of the world's third-largest economy started in November 2018 when its exports bore the brunt of an escalating U.S.-China tariff war. In the April to June period of 2020, the Japanese economy contr...