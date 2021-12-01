Fed to mull speeding up bond-buying rollback amid rising inflation

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. Federal Reserve should consider an accelerated scaling-down of its massive bond-buying program amid growing concerns over rising inflation, Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday. "The economy is very strong and inflationary pressures are high and it is therefore appropriate, in my view, to consider wrapping up the taper of our asset purchases...perhaps a few months sooner," Powell told a Senate committee hearing. The Fed announced in early November its decision to start reducing its massive monthly purchasing of bonds, a program introduced in March last year along with a near-zero inter...