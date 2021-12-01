Japan's July-Sept. business investment up 1.2% on year

Newsfrom Japan

Capital spending by Japanese companies rose 1.2 percent in the July-September quarter from a year earlier, government data showed Wednesday. Investment by all nonfinancial sectors for purposes such as building factories and adding equipment totaled 10.93 trillion yen ($96 billion), according to the Finance Ministry. Pretax profits at companies covered in the ministry's survey advanced 35.1 percent to 16.75 trillion yen, and sales were up 4.6 percent to 323.57 trillion yen. Taking into account the latest capital spending figures, the Cabinet Office is scheduled to release revised gross domestic...