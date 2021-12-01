Tokyo stocks higher in morning on dip-buying after 2-month low

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher Wednesday morning as investors scooped up battered shares after the market dropped to its lowest level in nearly two months, although uncertainty over the new COVID-19 Omicron variant continued to weigh on sentiment. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 225.86 points, or 0.81 percent, from Tuesday to 28,047.62. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 15.77 points, or 0.82 percent, at 1,944.12. Gainers were led by pulp and paper, marine transportation, and transportation equipment issues.