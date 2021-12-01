Soccer: Nadeshiko Japan quarantine upon return from Netherlands

Newsfrom Japan

The Japan women's national soccer team has gone into a two-week quarantine after traveling home from the Netherlands, as per the tightened entry controls imposed by the country, the Japan Football Association said Wednesday. Nadeshiko Japan arrived home on Wednesday after playing an international friendly against Iceland last week in the Netherlands, where the new COVID-19 Omicron variant has been detected. JFA said the mandatory post-travel quarantine period will affect all 18 Japan-based players, who will miss their respective team's WE League matches this Saturday. They play for Mynavi Send...