URGENT: Japan to bar foreign resident re-entry from areas flagged for Omicron

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will deny re-entry of foreign residents who have recently been to countries deemed likely to have widespread infections of the coronavirus's Omicron variant, the government's top spokesman said Wednesday. The measure, which comes on top of an existing ban on new entries of foreigners from around the world, will come into effect from Thursday and remain "for the time being," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference. The ten countries subject to the re-entry ban are Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.