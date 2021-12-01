Tokyo stocks snap 3-day losing streak on bargain-hunting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended slightly higher Wednesday, snapping a three-day losing streak as investors scooped up battered shares, although concern regarding the new Omicron coronavirus variant continued to weigh on the market. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 113.86 points, or 0.41 percent, from Tuesday at 27,935.62. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 8.39 points, or 0.44 percent, higher at 1,936.74. Gainers were led by pulp and paper, marine transportation and machinery issues.