OECD cuts 2021 global growth outlook due to supply issues, inflation

Newsfrom Japan

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development revised downward Wednesday its projection for this year's global economic growth, citing supply chain disruptions and inflation as well as the prolonged impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The world's gross domestic product will grow a real 5.6 percent in 2021, down 0.1 point from an earlier prediction in September, the OECD forecast in its latest economic outlook report, saying, "Health, supply constraints, inflation and potential policy missteps are all key concerns." "Shortages of semiconductors and other intermediate goods, delays i...