U.S. confirms first case of Omicron coronavirus variant

The United States said Wednesday it has confirmed its first case of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, joining a growing number of countries that have detected the strain most recently deemed a concern in the ongoing pandemic. The case involved an individual in California who returned from South Africa on Nov. 22, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The person, who tested positive on Monday, was fully vaccinated and had mild symptoms that are improving. All close contacts have tested negative, the CDC said. The United States on Monday implemented a ban on the ...