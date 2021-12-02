Tokyo stocks open lower on Wall St. losses, COVID variant fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street as sentiment was dented by concerns that the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant could slow down the global economic recovery. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 181.73 points, or 0.65 percent, from Wednesday to 27,753.89. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 8.71 points, or 0.45 percent, at 1,928.03. Decliners were led by air transportation, mining, and land transportation issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 112.8...