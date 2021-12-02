URGENT: Kishida hints at review of Japan's re-entry restrictions over Omicron

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday admitted his government's restrictions on re-entry by Japanese citizens and foreign residents in response to the spread of the Omicron variant overseas had caused public confusion, suggesting the measures would be reviewed. A day after the transport ministry said it had asked airlines to stop taking reservations for international flights into Japan for the rest of this month, Kishida told reporters he instructed officials to "adequately take into account" people wishing to travel back.