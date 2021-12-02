Tokyo stocks lower in morning on weak Wall St., COVID-19 fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower Thursday morning, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street as concerns grew over a potential surge of the new Omicron coronavirus variant that could slow down the global economic recovery. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 184.95 points, or 0.66 percent, from Wednesday to 27,750.67. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 8.99 points, or 0.46 percent, at 1,927.75. Decliners were led by mining, consumer credit, and information and communication issues.