Nissan unveils lunar rover prototype developed with JAXA

Newsfrom Japan

Nissan Motor Co. unveiled Thursday a prototype of a lunar rover co-developed with Japan's space exploration agency that will employ the automaker's motor control technology to maneuver across the Moon's loose terrain. The automaker said it aims to make the rover capable of traversing the undulating Moon surface smoothly by applying technology developed for use in its roadgoing electric vehicles such as the Leaf and Ariya. The rover, which is expected to be driverless and run on solar power, will likely have specially developed wheels to overcome the challenge of traversing the lunar surface. T...