Tokyo stocks end lower on COVID-19 variant fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Thursday as sentiment was hurt amid concerns over the effects of the new Omicron coronavirus variant on the global economic recovery. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 182.25 points, or 0.65 percent, from Wednesday at 27,753.37. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 10.37 points, or 0.54 percent, lower at 1,926.37. Decliners were led by mining, air transportation, and precision instrument issues.