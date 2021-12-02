Baseball: Carp 2nd baseman Kikuchi wins 9th straight Golden Glove

Newsfrom Japan

Ryosuke Kikuchi of the Hiroshima Carp won his ninth straight Golden Glove Award as the Central League's top defensive second baseman, the award's organizers announced Thursday. His nine awards at second base eclipse the previous record of eight at the position by now Seibu Lions manager Hatsuhiko Tsuji. Kikuchi's teammate, Carp right fielder Seiya Suzuki, who is attempting to move to the U.S. majors via the posting system this winter, led all CL players with 233 votes to win his fifth award. "I diligently worked on my fielding this year, so I'm incredibly happy," Suzuki said. "Because I always...