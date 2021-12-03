Tokyo stocks open mixed on U.S. Dow's large gains, Omicron worries

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks open mixed Friday as buying following a sharp gain in the U.S. Dow Jones index overnight was offset by selling on worries over a global economic slowdown caused by the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 143.81 points, or 0.52 percent, from Thursday to 27,609.56. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 1.77 points, or 0.09 percent, at 1,928.14. Decliners were led by marine transportation and electric appliance issues, while air transportation and real e...