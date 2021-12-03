Soccer: Furuhashi nets 8th league goal as Celtic edge past Hearts

Newsfrom Japan

Japan forward Kyogo Furuhashi bagged the winner in Celtic's 1-0 win over Hearts on Thursday, taking his season's tally to eight goals in the Scottish Premiership. Furuhashi stayed just onside and slotted in an Anthony Ralston cross from the right in the 33rd minute at Celtic Park to help send Ange Postecoglou's side within four points of leaders Rangers. The 26-year-old, a summer signing from Vissel Kobe, is joint top with Motherwell's Tony Watt in the Scottish top-tier's scoring chart. Furuhashi had scored 15 goals for Kobe in the J-League before his mid-season departure. In England, Takehiro...