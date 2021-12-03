Tokyo stocks mixed in morning on Omicron variant fears, dip-buying

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were mixed Friday morning, as a further spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Europe and the United States raised concerns over a global economic slowdown, while investors picked up issues that were beaten down in recent drops. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average sagged 61.03 points, or 0.22 percent, from Thursday to 27,692.34. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 10.69 points, or 0.55 percent, at 1,937.06. Decliners were led by electric power and gas and electric appliance issues, while marine transportation and air transpor...