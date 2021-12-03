Didi, China's Uber, to delist from U.S., set for Hong Kong listing

Newsfrom Japan

Didi Global Inc., China's major ride-hailing service, said Friday that it would delist from the New York Stock Exchange and make preparations to go public on the Hong Kong bourse. The announcement comes as China under the leadership of President Xi Jinping has been stepping up efforts to prevent data leakage to the United States as economic and security tensions between the two countries show few signs of easing. In July, the Communist-led government stopped smartphone users from downloading Didi's app, China's equivalent of Uber, accusing the company of illegally collecting user data. The app...