Main events scheduled for Dec. 6-12

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Dec. 6-12: Dec. 6 (MON) -- Extraordinary Diet session to be convened. -- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to deliver policy speech in parliament. -- Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release new motor vehicle sales figures for November on car-model basis. Dec. 7 (TUES) -- Tokyo Nutrition for Growth Summit 2021 to be held. -- Cabinet Office to release preliminary composite indexes of economic indicators for October. -- Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release average household spending data for October. Dec. 8 (WED) -- Finance Ministry to r...