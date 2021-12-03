Japan mulls mandatory security camera installation on trains

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government is considering obliging railway operators nationwide to install security cameras in newly built trains following a knife attack inside a Tokyo train in October, transport ministry officials said Friday. The transport ministry will study revising an ordinance on disaster prevention measures that instructs operators to take safety steps against fire but currently contains no requirements on security cameras. The move comes after the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism exchanged views on security measures with major railway operators including the Japan...