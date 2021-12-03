Japan to urge broadcasters to regularly report on foreign ownership

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's communications ministry decided Friday to oblige broadcasters to regularly report on investments made by foreign shareholders, in a bid to strengthen its surveillance following revelations that some broadcasting companies had violated the foreign ownership rule. Japanese broadcasting law currently requires that foreign shareholders should control less than 20 percent of voting rights in a broadcaster. The limit is aimed at preventing foreign entities from exerting control over a broadcaster's local programming. The ministry will not immediately revoke broadcasting licenses even if the ...