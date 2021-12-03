Japan's farm exports in 2021 to top 1 tril. yen for 1st time

Newsfrom Japan

The export value of Japanese agriculture, forestry and seafood products this year is certain to surpass 1 trillion yen ($8.8 billion) for the first time, the agricultural ministry said Friday. Already achieving a 28% increase from last year, the value of exports between January and October totaled 973.4 billion yen ($86 million), bolstered by sales of beef and sake, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries. Sales in October alone saw the largest ever single-month increase from a year earlier of 14.9 percent boosted by the robust shipment to the United States and China o...