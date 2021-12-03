Tokyo stocks end higher on hopes for COVID-19 oral treatment drug

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Friday as investor sentiment improved after U.S. pharmaceutical company Merck & Co. applied to the Japanese health ministry for permission to produce and sell its coronavirus oral medication. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 276.20 points, or 1.00 percent, from Thursday at 28,029.57. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 31.49 points, or 1.63 percent, higher at 1,957.86. Gainers were led by air transportation, marine transportation and land transportation issues.