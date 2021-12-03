U.S. pharma Merck unit seeks Japan's approval of oral COVID drug

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese arm of U.S. pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co. said Friday it has applied for state approval for the production and sale of an oral COVID-19 drug, which if granted could be the first such pill to be used in Japan. MSD K.K. said in a press release that it is seeking the green light from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare under a fast-track process for the Merck-developed molnupiravir, which prevents the virus from entering or multiplying in the body. The Japanese government has already agreed with Merck on the procurement of 1.6 million doses and plans to make the orally-admin...