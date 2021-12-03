NEC to introduce facial recognition vaccination check system

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's NEC Corp. will start the full-scale introduction of a vaccination certification system for COVID-19 based on facial recognition, eliminating any use of smartphone applications or documents, officials at the technology firm said Friday. The company expects the system to be used at tourist sites and event venues and help alleviate congestion and reduce labor costs. Consenting users will need to register their vaccination history and submit a photo of their face to use the system, which will scan them with a camera at venue entrances and confirm their vaccination status within a few secon...