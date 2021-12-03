Laos-China railway launched amid concern about debt owed to China

Newsfrom Japan

A railway connecting Laos and the Chinese border was launched Friday amid concerns that the large amount of debt the Southeast Asian country owes China for the project could force it to give up concessions. Laos is banking on the economic benefits its first long-distance railway will bring through greater trade, while China hopes its marquee infrastructure project under its Belt and Road Initiative will eventually extend to Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore, and create a land-based route to the Indo-Pacific. The 414-kilometer, single-track railway connects the Laotian capital Vientiane with Bot...