Baseball: Former Yankee Tanaka to remain with Eagles for 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Former New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka will remain with the Rakuten Eagles for the 2022 season rather than return to the United States, the Pacific League club announced Friday. The 33-year-old Tanaka turned down offers from clubs in the United States to rejoin the Eagles this year for the first time since he pitched the team to the Japan Series championship in 2013. Tanaka signed a two-year deal with the Eagles that gave him the option of leaving after the 2021 season, but he made his decision to stay after speaking with the team. He will attend the Eagles' fan appreciation event at ...