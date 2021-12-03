Japanese airlines to resume inbound flight bookings for returnees

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's transport ministry said Friday domestic airlines will resume taking inbound international flight bookings from the next day, enabling returnees and expatriates to travel back to the country after the reversal of an initial travel blanket ban to prevent the Omicron coronavirus variant spread. All Nippon Airways Co. and Japan Airlines Co. will accept new reservations from midnight Friday, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, following criticism the measures against Omicron had gone too far. The move comes after the Japanese government lowered its dail...